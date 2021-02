Reynolds compiled 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes in Saturday's 125-118 win over Westchester.

Reynolds was efficient from the floor Saturday, and he was one of three Spurs to top 20 points in the victory. He's started each of the first six contests of the season, averaging 16.0 points and 4.2 assists over 29.0 minutes per game.