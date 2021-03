Reynolds signed a 10-day contract with the Spurs on Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Reynolds hasn't seen NBA action since the 2018-19 season, where he played 259 minutes with the Timberwolves. However, Reynolds appeared in 14 games with the Austin Spurs of the G League in the bubble this season, and he averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 29.0 minutes. He'll likely only see spot minutes with the Spurs over the next 10 days,