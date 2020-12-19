Reynolds was waived by the Spurs on Saturday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
Reynolds was on an Exhibit 10 contract, so he'll likely be sent to the G League this season. In 19 minutes of preseason action, he totaled six points and three rebounds.
