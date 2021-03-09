Reynolds logged 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists over 38 minutes in Monday's 124-103 loss to the Blue Coats.

Reynolds finished the regular season with double-digit scoring totals in each of his last nine appearances, but he posted his first double-double of the year during Monday's quarterfinal contest. However, he was unable to lead Austin to the win over the Blue Coats. Reynolds averaged 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 29.0 minutes per game during the G League season.