Reynolds posted 20 points (5-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and two steals over 32 minutes in Sunday's 109-104 win over Santa Cruz.

Reynolds led Austin in scoring during Sunday's narrow loss, and he's now topped 20 points twice in the last three games. He's started all 11 contests to begin the year and is averaging 16.9 points and 4.5 rebounds over 29.9 minutes per game.