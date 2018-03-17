Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Enters starting five Saturday
Zizic will start Saturday's game against the Bulls, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Zizic will step into the starting lineup for just the second time all season with Tristan Thompson (ankle), Kevin Love (hand) and Larry Nance (hamstring) all sidelined. The big man is averaging 6.8 points and 3.5 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game over his last six contests.
