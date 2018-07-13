Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Excused from summer league
Zizic has been excused from summer league so he can return to his home in Croatia in order to watch the World Cup Final, Cleveland.com reports.
Regardless of the World Cup, Zizic has played well enough to earn some time off. A piece of the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, Zizic averaged 20.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in two summer league tilts.
