Zizic scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 141-113 loss to the Rockets.

The 22-year-old not only led the Cavs in scoring on the night, he set a new new personal best. Knee troubles have limited Zizic's availability this season, but if he can stay healthy in the second half he could work his way into a larger role in the Cleveland frontcourt, especially with another couple of performances like this one.