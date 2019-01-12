Cavaliers' Ante Zizic: Scores career-high 18 in loss
Zizic scored 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-6 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two steals in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 141-113 loss to the Rockets.
The 22-year-old not only led the Cavs in scoring on the night, he set a new new personal best. Knee troubles have limited Zizic's availability this season, but if he can stay healthy in the second half he could work his way into a larger role in the Cleveland frontcourt, especially with another couple of performances like this one.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...