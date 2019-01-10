Cavaliers' Channing Frye: In starting lineup Wednesday
Frye will join the starting lineup Wednesday against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Frye will start in place of Larry Nance (knee). in 20 games this year, Frye's averaging 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 9.7 minutes.
