Frye did not see the floor during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Frye has earned a grand total of 10 minutes across his last four appearances while not seeing the floor in seven of the last 11 games. The recent return of Kevin Love has buried Frye on the depth chart. Moreover, Tristan Thompson (foot) still hasn't rejoined the rotation and has been out for over a month now. At this point, Frye can be avoided across all formats.