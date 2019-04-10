Frye played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets, finishing with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one turnover and no other statistics.

Frye announced in March that this would be his last season in the NBA, so the Cavaliers included him in the rotation for their final two contests as a token of appreciation. Since he's on an expiring deal, Frye's retirement will become official at the close of the league year this summer. The 35-year-old wraps up his 13-year career with averages of 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in 22.2 minutes per game across 890 regular-season appearances with the Knicks, Trail Blazers, Suns, Magic, Lakers and Cavaliers.