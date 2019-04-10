Channing Frye: Wraps up career
Frye played seven minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Hornets, finishing with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one turnover and no other statistics.
Frye announced in March that this would be his last season in the NBA, so the Cavaliers included him in the rotation for their final two contests as a token of appreciation. Since he's on an expiring deal, Frye's retirement will become official at the close of the league year this summer. The 35-year-old wraps up his 13-year career with averages of 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 three-pointers and 1.0 assist in 22.2 minutes per game across 890 regular-season appearances with the Knicks, Trail Blazers, Suns, Magic, Lakers and Cavaliers.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: To retire after this season•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday vs. Heat•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...