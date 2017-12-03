Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Returns to bench
Frye (finger) is back on the Cavaliers' bench, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.
Frye got tangled up with the Grizzlies Marc Gasol and suffered a dislocated finger.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Heads to locker room•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores season-high 10 points in Monday's win•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores eight points in seven minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Starting Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Scores 18 points in 18 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Channing Frye: Solid in Wednesday's start•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...