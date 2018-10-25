Frye is starting at power forward for the injured Kevin Love (foot) during Thursday's game against the Pistons, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

Frye will make his season debut Thursday. Last season, between the Cavaliers and Lakers, he averaged 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. It's unclear if he'll be given more work Thursday, or if he's starting simply for floor spacing purposes.