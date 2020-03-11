Sexton finished with 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.

While he may not have taken a single three-point attempt, Sexton came out hot in this one, scoring a game-high 26 points on an impressive 75 percent shooting. Over the last two months, Sexton has played at a top-60 level, producing per-game stats of 23.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 steals, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field, and 86.4 percent from the line in that span prior to this gem. Both Darius Garland (groin) and Kevin Porter (concussion) have been sidelined over the last few games, giving Sexton some extra on-court opportunity, seeing his usage rate jump from 26.7 on the season to 32.0 over his previous three outings.