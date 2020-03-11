Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores game-high 26 in defeat
Sexton finished with 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Bulls.
While he may not have taken a single three-point attempt, Sexton came out hot in this one, scoring a game-high 26 points on an impressive 75 percent shooting. Over the last two months, Sexton has played at a top-60 level, producing per-game stats of 23.8 points, 3.9 assists, 2.3 triples and 1.0 steals, while shooting 49.0 percent from the field, and 86.4 percent from the line in that span prior to this gem. Both Darius Garland (groin) and Kevin Porter (concussion) have been sidelined over the last few games, giving Sexton some extra on-court opportunity, seeing his usage rate jump from 26.7 on the season to 32.0 over his previous three outings.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Cleans up at charity stripe•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Generates new career high•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Career-best scoring night Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dishes out four dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Ties career high with 31 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 28 against 76ers•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...