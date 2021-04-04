Garland posted 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 115-101 loss to Miami.

Garland was nearing a double-double until he was ejected with 1:47 left in the game after being assessed a technical foul. It marked the first-career ejection for the 21-year-old point guard. Through 40 games this season, Garland is averaging 16.2 points on 44.0 percent shooting, 5.8 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 triples and 1.2 steals per game.