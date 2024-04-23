Garland posted 15 points (5-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 32 minutes in Cleveland's 96-86 win over Orlando in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series.

Garland had a strong showing from deep in Cleveland's second straight victory to begin the series, connecting on a team-high mark from three while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and ending as one of four Cavaliers with 15 or more points. Garland has provided a nice boost for Cleveland through two games in the first round, posting at least 14 points, four assists and three rebounds in two straight outings.