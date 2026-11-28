Garland posted 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 105-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Garland finished one assist away from recording what would've been his third double-double of the season, but he also committed eight turnovers, so his strong performance highlighted a few areas where he can improve. Garland has been one of the Clippers' go-to scoring weapons all season, and while the team's struggles have limited his upside at times, he's been a reliable producer across all formats. He's surpassed the 15-point mark in seven of his last eight games while dishing out five or more assists six times over that stretch.