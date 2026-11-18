Garland produced 20 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to the Jazz.

Garland was never found a rhythm as the Clippers were run out of their own building. It cooled off a hot stretch for the point guard, who is averaging 21.3 points and 6.9 assists this season. With Bradley Beal (knee) and Brandon Ingram (Achilles) yet to take the floor, Garland is carrying a heavy load for a Los Angeles team that has fallen to 4-9.