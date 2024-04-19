Garland (back) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Magic on Saturday.

Garland missed the regular-season finale to rest a low back contusion but should be full go to start the postseason. Over his last five appearances, the dynamic guard has averaged 20.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 35.0 minutes per game.