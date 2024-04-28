Garland accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Garland has yet to score more than 15 points through four postseason games and is shooting only 41.9 percent from the field during that stretch. Following back-to-back losses in Orlando to even the series, Cleveland needs more offensive production out of its point guard if they're going to advance to the next round. During the regular season, Garland averaged 18.0 points on 44.6 percent shooting, including 37.1 percent from deep.