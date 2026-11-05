Garland finished with 26 points (10-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and seven assists in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 overtime loss to Miami.

Garland bounced back from a 5-for-14 shooting night against Toronto on Monday, leading the Clippers in scoring and tying Rui Hachimura for the team lead in assists. Turnovers remain a concern. He committed six Wednesday after giving the ball away seven times Monday. That will cost him in nine-category leagues, but his scoring and playmaking still make him a solid fantasy starter.