Garland racked up 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds and 11 assists across 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 loss to the Thunder.

Garland led the Clippers in scoring and recorded his first double-double of the season, though he struggled from beyond the arc and committed six turnovers against Oklahoma City's aggressive defense. With Brandon Ingram (heel) and Max Strus (foot) sidelined, Garland continues to handle substantial offensive responsibilities, giving him a strong opportunity to produce points and assists despite his early-season efficiency issues.