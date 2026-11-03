Garland ended with 16 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to Toronto.

Garland led the Clippers in assists but struggled with his efficiency, committing seven turnovers while shooting just 35.7 percent from the field. He also failed to record a steal or block and finished with a team-worst minus-16 rating. The substantial workload and playmaking opportunities remain encouraging, though his turnovers significantly diminished his fantasy production.