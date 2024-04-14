Garland (back) will not play in Sunday's game against the Hornets, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
No surprise here, as Garland was deemed doubtful heading into Sunday. He will now set his sights on getting his health back up to par before Cleveland's playoff bid tips off. In his absence, Craig Porter will start at point guard.
