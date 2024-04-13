Garland amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Friday's 129-120 win over the Pacers.

Garland was noticeably passive in the win, attempting just 11 field goals en route to 16 points. Although he has been able to increase his production over the past two weeks, the same cannot be said for the season as a whole. Given how disappointing he has been, there is a good chance he is available at a nice discount next season, especially if he can take on a larger responsibility on the offensive end.