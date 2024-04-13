Mitchell finished with 33 points (12-27 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and four steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 129-120 victory over the Pacers.

Mitchell led all scorers with 33 points, helping the Cavaliers to a hard-fought victory. Having now secured the fourth seed, Cleveland is assured of a home playoff series, much to the delight of their fans. Should they hope to make any noise in the playoffs, they are going to need for Mitchell to be at his absolute best.