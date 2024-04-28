Mitchell produced 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Mitchell scored all 18 points in the first half and went 0-for-4 from the field with four turnovers in the second half as Orlando cruised to a Game 4 victory, evening the series at 2-2. After totaling 53 points (20-43 FG) through the first two games in Cleveland, Mitchell scored only 31 points during the two losses in Orlando. Through four matchups, Mitchell is shooting only 42.5 percent from the field.