Mitchell produced 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), one rebound, six assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Saturday's 112-89 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Mitchell scored all 18 points in the first half and went 0-for-4 from the field with four turnovers in the second half as Orlando cruised to a Game 4 victory, evening the series at 2-2. After totaling 53 points (20-43 FG) through the first two games in Cleveland, Mitchell scored only 31 points during the two losses in Orlando. Through four matchups, Mitchell is shooting only 42.5 percent from the field.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Goes cold in Game 3 loss•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Top scorer in Game 2 victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Leads Cavs to Game 1 victory•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Good to go•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Drops game-high 33 points•