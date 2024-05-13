Mitchell (calf) was not present at Monday's morning shootaround, ESPN's Tim Bontemps reports.
Mitchell is listed as questionable for Game 4 against Boston with a strained left calf, but it would be a huge shock if he wasn't on the floor for this game. He was terrific in Saturday's Game 3, producing 33 points in 43 minutes of action while catching fire from beyond the arc.
