Mitchell (calf) is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics, but he's not expected to play, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell has been spectacular in the playoffs and averaged 35.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 41.0 minutes over his last six appearances. However, he picked up a left calf strain during Game 3 and was sidelined for Cleveland's Game 4 loss. If Mitchell is unavailable again, Caris LeVert would likely start next to Darius Garland in the backcourt, while Sam Merrill may see an increased role off the bench.