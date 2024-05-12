Mitchell is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against Boston with a strained left calf, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Mitchell seemingly picked up the injury during Cleveland's Game 3 loss, when he generated 33 points in 43 minutes of action. With Jarrett Allen (rib) also questionable, the Cavaliers could find themselves rather shorthanded for Monday's tilt. If Mitchell can't go, Caris Levert would likely enter the first unit, while Isaac Okoro and Sam Merrill could see more minutes off the bench.