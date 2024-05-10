Mitchell tallied 29 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds over 40 minutes in Thursday's 118-94 win over the Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell led Cleveland offensively in a bounce-back performance in Game 2 to even the series with Boston, leading all players in the contest in scoring, threes made and assists while ending one point shy of the 30-point mark in the road game. Mitchell has done it all for the Cavaliers through two games against the Celtics, averaging 31 points so far in the semifinals. Mitchell posted his first game of the postseason with at least seven rebounds and seven assists, also setting a playoff high in threes made in the victory.