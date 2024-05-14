Mitchell (calf) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.
Mitchell is in danger of missing his second straight contest due to a left calf strain he suffered in Game 3. Caris LeVert started in Mitchell's absence Monday and played well but aggravated a lingering knee injury and is also questionable for Game 5.
