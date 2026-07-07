Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell: Agrees to four-year max extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Mitchell agreed to a four-year, $273 million max contract extension with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The deal includes a player option for 2030-31 and a full trade kicker. Along with trade-deadline acquisition James Harden, Mitchell led the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals last season before fizzling out against the Knicks, averaging 26.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals across 18 postseason contests. He could've waited until next summer to sign an even larger extension, but the veteran opted to commit early to a long-term deal, proving his loyalty to Cleveland.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!