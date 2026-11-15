Mitchell (knee) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Mitchell sat out Saturday's 127-117 victory over Dallas due to a left knee contusion, but he'll make his return from a short stint on the bench Monday. Mitchell and the rest of the Cavs' starting five missed the win against the Mavericks after the team dealt with flight issues following Friday's loss in Miami. However, the superstar guard will be back as Cleveland's offensive engine, as he's averaging 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.8 three-pointers in 33.0 minutes across 13 outings in 2026-27.