Mitchell provided 37 points (13-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-97 loss to the Knicks.

The counting stats were nice, but Mitchell was responsible for nearly half of his team's turnovers and uncharacteristically bricked five of his freebies. He also didn't get much help from his co-star, James Harden, who finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two turnovers in 34 minutes. This was Cleveland's third loss over the past four games, but they'll look to get things back on track with a favorable matchup with the Hornets on Monday.