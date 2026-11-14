Mitchell closed Friday's 133-121 loss to the Heat with 25 points (9-21 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 33 minutes.

Mitchell remains Cleveland's primary scoring threat, although the presence of James Harden gives the Cavaliers another established playmaker capable of handling significant offensive responsibilities. That arrangement could occasionally reduce Mitchell's assist opportunities without affecting his scoring ceiling, and he has been thriving lately, scoring 23 or more points in five of his last six appearances. As long as Mitchell remains the Cavaliers' go-to scorer, he should stay in the upper tier of fantasy guards.