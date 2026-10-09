Mitchell recorded 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three assists across 17 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 preseason loss to the Celtics.

Mitchell played exclusively in the first half as Cleveland distributed minutes evenly among its starters, with all five logging exactly 17 minutes. With Cleveland prioritizing rotation evaluation during the preseason, Mitchell's modest workload shouldn't raise concerns about his regular-season offensive role. He should remain one of the team's go-to options ahead of the regular-season opener against the 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 22.