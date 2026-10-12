Mitchell ended with 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 119-105 preseason win over Orlando.

As was the case in Thursday's preseason loss to the Celtics, Mitchell scored 11 points versus Orlando. However, he was inefficient when shooting the ball and has now shot a combined 1-for-6 from deep in his first two preseason appearances of the year. Mitchell, who agreed to a four-year, $273 million contract extension in July, is coming off a solid 2025-26 campaign, averaging 27.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 33.5 minutes per contest in 70 regular-season games. The 2017 No. 13 overall pick does a lot of things well, and assuming he continues to stay healthy, he should be a top-15 fantasy producer in any format.