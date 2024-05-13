Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mitchell had been stellar over his last six postseason appearances, averaging 35.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.3 minutes. However, he suffered a strained left calf during Game 3 and will be sidelined for a critical matchup in Cleveland. With Mitchell out, Caris LeVert may slide into the starting lineup at shooting guard, while Isaac Okoro, Sam Merrill and Marcus Morris are also candidates for increased offensive roles.