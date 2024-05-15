Mitchell (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 in Boston, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Mitchell will be joined on the sidelines by Caris LeVert (knee) and Jarrett Allen (ribs), leaving Cleveland quite thin going into a potential elimination game. Expect big minutes for Max Strus, Dean Wade and Sam Merrill, with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley doing the heavy lifting on offense.