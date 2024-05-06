Mitchell finished Sunday's 106-94 win over the Magic in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 39 points (11-27 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 15-17 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 45 minutes.

The Cavaliers needed Mitchell to step up and deliver a superstar performance in Game 7 against a rising Orlando team, and that's exactly what he accomplished with this outing. Mitchell had some ups and downs in the series, but he often stepped his game up when the Cavaliers needed him, something that will be even more noticeable against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Mitchell averaged 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the first round while putting up at least 28 points in each of the last three contests.