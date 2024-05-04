Mitchell finished Friday's 103-96 loss to the Magic in Game 6 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 50 points (22-36 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 42 minutes.

Mitchell outscored the rest of the Cavaliers roster, dropping 50 points in the loss. He scored all of Cleveland's points in the final quarter. He is going to need more help on the offensive end should the Cavaliers hope to advance to the second round, where the Celtics await.