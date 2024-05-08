Mitchell produced 33 points (12-25 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 120-95 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Mitchell carried the momentum he had from his epic Game 7 performance against the Magic on Sunday and surpassed the 30-point mark once again. However, the rest of his teammates didn't step up, and the Cavaliers suffered a devastating 25-point loss in the series opener. Mitchell should continue to post excellent numbers as the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense -- by a wide margin -- but there's a chance his mighty performances might not translate into wins as it happened against the Magic in the previous round.