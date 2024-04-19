Mitchell (knee) isn't listed on the Cavaliers' injury report for Game 1 of the first-round series against Orlando on Saturday.
Mitchell missed the regular-season finale to rest a lingering knee injury but should be full go during the postseason. Over his last six appearances, Mitchell has averaged 20.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals in 35.2 minutes per game.
