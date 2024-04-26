Mitchell registered 13 points (6-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-83 loss to Orlando in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference's first round.

Mitchell had scored a combined 53 points during the first two games of the series, but he was unable to keep that momentum going in Game 3. However, and to put some perspective into his performance, no Cleveland player scored more than 15 points, and Mitchell didn't see the court during most of the second half. The star guard will aim to bounce back in Game 4 of the series Saturday.