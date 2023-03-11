Mitchell ended Friday's 119-115 loss to the Heat with 42 points (15-30 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 43 minutes.

Mitchell was excellent Friday despite the loss, and the star guard recorded his third 40-point game across his last five outings. He's averaging a robust 32.8 points per game in five March appearances, and that's even more notable if we consider he only scored 18 points against the Heat on March 8.