Mitchell racked up 29 points (9-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Mitchell returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after sitting Sunday's game against the Clippers due to left knee injury management. He led Cleveland in scoring and hit five three-point shots for the first time since Feb. 7 against the Wizards. Mitchell and the Cavaliers take on the Pacers on Friday in a pivotal Eastern Conference showdown that will impact which team gets home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.