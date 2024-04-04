Mitchell amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to Phoenix.

The Cavs were happy to have Mitchell back in the starting lineup, but his presence wasn't enough to turn the tide against the Suns, who are getting hot at the right time. The Cavs have only won four of their last 10 games, and they need to log some W's to hold onto the third seed in the East. Mitchell will have a couple of days to rest, but his status should be monitored due to the upcoming back-to-back in Southern California this weekend.