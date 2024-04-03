Mitchell (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Phoenix.
Mitchell sat out Tuesday's game with that one coming as the first leg of a back-to-back, but he'll return to action Wednesday evening and should see his usual minutes, so make sure you've got him active. With Mitchell back in the mix, Caris LeVert will likely return to the second unit and his value will take a bit of a hit.
