Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after Monday's 113-103 win over the Pelicans that he's uncertain of the severity of the left groin strain Mitchell suffered in the third quarter, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Bickerstaff is scheduled to meet with the media Tuesday, at which point he may provide an update on Mitchell's status. Before missing the latter portion of the third quarter and the entire fourth quarter, Mitchell produced 11 points (3-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound and one block in 22 minutes while turning the ball over four times. If MItchell isn't available for Wednesday's game in Memphis, point guard Darius Garland would likely benefit from heightened usage, and more minutes would be available for wing players like Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro.